What is uSwitch?

Uswitch is a price comparison and switching service that allows you to compare prices on a variety of products and services.

It can assist you in saving money on gas and electricity, heating insurance, home phone service, communications, insurance, and personal finance products. Their goal is to assist you in taking advantage of the best prices and services available from suppliers.

Uswitch only sells online, by phone, and at community events; they do not do door-to-door sales.

All of the advantages of Uswitch’s helpful, comprehensive, and convenient service are also available to business customers through UswitchforBusiness.com, which allows companies to compare prices and switch on a variety of business services such as gas, electricity, and insurance.

How does Uswitch make money?

Uswitch has commercial contracts in place with some service providers. They charge vendors a fee whenever they switch clients to them, allowing them to provide a free service to consumers. Their commercial relationships enable them to simplify the switching process for the customers and, in some cases, to negotiate exclusive agreements that are not obtainable from the supplier directly.

Uswitch makes every effort to include as many vendors and products available on the market as possible in their comparisons. However, there are times when a supplier or a product cannot be included in the search; for example, Uswitch might be unable to display a supplier’s merchandise because they do not have an agreement with them or they do not want to be featured in their comparison.

Can you trust Uswitch?

Yes, while they may receive a small commission fee if you sign up for a service or buy a product through our site, Uswitch is only interested in ensuring that you switch to the best deal or product.

Can you rely on their data to be precise and complete?

Coverage for energy and heating

Suppliers provide the data Uswitch then uses to calculate your results for these services. They constantly monitor all suppliers and update the website to make sure that their results are thorough and accurate.

Uswitch has also been accredited by Ofgem under its Confidence Code, which demands comparison websites to provide their services in a simple, dependable, and reassuring manner.

Credit cards, loans, and current accounts

Suppliers or their agents provide the data that the site uses to determine your results for its personal finance services. Any changes to products or rates are immediately updated by Uswitch to ensure that the results are precise. It also ensures that it covers the entire market, but only compares products from suppliers with whom it has a relationship.

Mortgages, home phone service, broadband, digital television, mobile broadband, and mobile phones

Uswitch receives data for these products from third-party providers, who constantly monitor the market and update Uswitch daily with any updates or new deals to ensure that their results are comprehensive and accurate.

Car insurance, home insurance, health insurance, life insurance

They get their car insurance data directly from the various insurance providers with whom they work. All other insurance product information is provided by third parties who continuously monitor the market to make sure that you receive up-to-date quotes.