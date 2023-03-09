Most Watched Netflix Movies in the UK

This month, Netflix intends to keep us busy by releasing several new seasons and sequels to popular shows and films. The UK population has been preoccupied with completing their watch later list.

Slumberland

Nemo is an 11-year-old girl who lives on an island with her father, guarding a lighthouse. That is her entire universe, and she is perfectly content with it. Her father tells her a bedtime story about how he and his buddy Flip journeyed to the Sea of Nightmares in search of magical pearls that would give the holder any wish they desired. However, before Peter can finish the story, he must leave for an urgent issue. That night, Nemo has a vision in which she views a giant squid, one noted by her father in his story and his capsized boat. Clara informs her that her father got lost at the sea when she awakens from her nightmare.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, comes back in this cheeky, breezy sequel that’s even better than the first. The character is more confident in herself, and the film gets to spend less time trying to explain and more period on the action. The mystery at its heart is inspired by a true-life event that is truly inspirational.

Continuing from where the first movie left off, this sequel delivers both enthusiasm and a strong sense of continuity. It’s a film that exemplifies how sequels should be done when they’re created and produced correctly. Every aspect of the story, including set pieces, fancy dress designs, visual effects, special effects, and camerawork, has been upgraded, making it bigger and better. As the franchise matures, the story incorporates more Sherlock Holmes citations and easter eggs than the first film.

Falling for Christmas

Each year, as we turn back the dials and the crisp air is filled with woodsmoke, Christmas films begin to fill the mainstream. While Hallmark began their bombardment of cinematic holiday delights as early as October this year, Netflix began their yearly slate of romance snow-filled sleigh rides in November.

In the events before Christmas, a recently engaged, overindulged hotel heiress is involved in a skiing accident, suffers total amnesia, and ends up in the trust of the attractive lodge holder and his daughter. Watch the film to see how she fully recovers and decides how to spend her second chance.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front informs the story of a group of youthful Germans who joined the army in World War I after being swayed by patriotic and honorable slogans. It is told through the eyes of the protagonist, Paul Baumer, who is 20 years old. The young men quickly discover that the glamorized version of war they were told about is nothing like the battlefields they confront. So how will they deal with the challenges and losses they may face?