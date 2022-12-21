The History of Passport Technology in the UK

The Identity and Passport Service (IPS) began issuing “biometric” passports in March 2006. They are also sometimes known as ePassports. All new passports issued since September 2006 have been biometric. Nonbiometric (digital) passports nevertheless remain valid until their expiry date.

British Airways is enabling citizens of the UK to depart for foreign destinations without needing their passports. The business used smart technology for international travel for the first time among UK-based airline services. In order to test biometric technology on foreign flights departing from Terminal 5 of London’s Heathrow airport, British Airways has announced its plans. Before boarding an aircraft for the first time, UK travellers will be able to use their phones or tablets to scan their identity, visa, and travel document.

The chip also stores electronically the biographical information which is printed on the passport. It does not contain any information which is not also on the face of the passport.

The information printed on the passport can be checked against the information on the chip, which is intended to be harder to forge; and the chip can also be checked against information stored centrally by the IPS. The information on the chip is encrypted so it can be read only by special biometric passport readers.

The airline said in a press statement that it had set up Smart Bio Pod cameras at the aforementioned airport terminal to quickly and accurately identify passengers as they arrived. Users will be able to retain their passports in their wallets until they get at their destination thanks to this new smart technology.

This is a safe and effective tool that contributes to a more streamlined and intelligent airport experience and will shorten the time it takes for the staff to board flights. The nicest part about this technology is that it frees up the staff to handle trickier customer inquiries and provide the highest level of customer care.

On flights operated by British Airways to Malaga, Spain, the trial will last six months. Customers that choose to participate will be given priority boarding and invited to use the Fast-Track security line. It is anticipated that the trial would be expanded to more foreign flights if it is successful.

Passport holders can use eReaders in any of the seven IPS regional offices to check the information contained on their passport chip. Since July 2007, all adult first-time passport applicants have had to attend a personal interview as part of the passport application process. The IPS established a network of passport interview offices across the UK for this purpose.