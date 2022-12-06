Most Popular Apps in UK (Mobile)

In a year when several app sectors experienced five-year growth in months, most managed to keep up with 2020 downloads.

Some newer categories, such as cryptocurrency, saw significantly more downloads and usage in 2021 than the previous year. Others benefited from the expansion of tourism and hospitality, including travel, transportation, and dating.

ASDA Rewards

Asda has launched its new loyalty program, ‘Asda Rewards,’ in all 633 UK stores and online at Asda.com.

Since its inception in several different regions last October, the program has seen over 1 million customers sign up for the Asda Rewards app.

Customers who use Asda Rewards earn pounds rather than points, accumulating a Cashpot to spend in store or online simply by doing regular grocery shopping. Since the program’s inception late last year, Asda Rewards members have amassed over £4 million in Cashpots.

Buyers can earn Asda Rewards every time they shop by scanning their app when checking out.

Google Wallet

Google Wallet is a mobile payment system that functions as a virtual wallet, allowing users to pay and transfer money directly from their phones.

Users can use the service for free and store credit, debit, gift, and loyalty card information. In addition, Google Wallet, accessible to anyone with a newer Android or Apple smartphone, provides users with another quick way to make payments at ecommerce websites that accept it.

Google Wallet also allows merchants to emphasize special discounts or deals from their websites or emails to the shopper directly through the app. Customers can also add any remaining gift card balances to their virtual wallets, adding additional sales.

Vinted

Vinted has an excellent user interface that enhances the shopping experience. In addition, the application is easy to use. Users must first download the app from the app store and register as buyers or sellers. Once this is complete, they can begin looking for and selling everything, including clothing, toys, and items for the home.

The Vinted application already has thousands of items listed in various categories that a community member can explore and choose from.

The application Buy and sell used clothes and products have two screens where the primary function occurs. The buyer’s screen comes first, followed by the seller’s screen. However, both of these screens can be classified as customer screens, but the features of each screen will be defined differently.

Greggs

The new rewards app is the first entirely digital loyalty scheme launched by a UK convenience food retailer. It removes the requirement for buyers to carry a separate loyalty card or cash in their wallet when they shop.

Customers can create a Greggs Rewards account through the app or online at www.greggs.co.uk. They could then top up their accounts with any amount between £5 and £50 by using a debit or credit card or by using PayPal without entering card information. Once topped up, they can use their smartphone to pay securely in-store.

Customers will not only be able to pay quickly for their purchases with Greggs Rewards but they will also be rewarded with exclusive treats and rewards built into the app.