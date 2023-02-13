British Tech Influencer to Follow on Instagram

Mrwhosetheboss

Arun Maini is the UK’s leading technology influencer, with over 10 million social media followers and over 1.2 billion views on his Channel on youtube, Mrwhosetheboss. Today, he’s solely speaking to us about his living, his desires, and how he rose to the top.

Arun began by evaluating technology he could borrow from his mates and using a webcam given to him by someone. He still documents in his bedroom today, but his work requires him worldwide, and Apple, Samsung, and other technology companies worldwide highly seek an encouraging word from him.

During his first extensive sit-down interview, Arun discusses how he provides his all to every task he undertakes, how he maintains focus, and how his fierce competitive nature propelled him to the top. But he also discusses the pressures he is under. And he admits that the very impulses that drive him can be his own cruelest opponent.

Mrwhosetheboss Shorts, Maini’s second YouTube channel, was launched in April 2021 to produce shorter material. This channel receives hundreds of thousands to tens of millions of views for every video, some of which are considerably more formal than others. Maini also cuts some of the wordiness and lengthy transition times from some of his main channel videos to make them shorter and more appealing to the general public.

SuperSaf

Safwan Ahmedmia, commonly known as SuperSaf, is a British technology commenter and Social media personality better remembered for his technology-focused YouTube channel, SuperSaf TV, which has more than 1.4 million subscribers and over 275 million total video views.

SuperSaf joined YouTube on August 21, 2011, but his first video was published on January 16, 2012. His primary focus was DSLR and mirrorless cameras, but he later transitioned to analyzing and analyzing Smartphones and other Technology.

He has appeared on the BBC Asian Network several times, covering technology news and advice.

He received the British Muslim Award for Services Creativity & Technology in January 2017.

He collaborated with FitBit on the launch of their new smartwatch, the FitBit Ionic, in September 2017. The advertising included an Unboxing during a Sky Dive and was nominated for the Best Influencer Endorsements group at the 2018 Webby Awards.

In August 2018, he appeared in the BBC series My Asian Alter Ego, discussing his life as a British Asian.

SuperSaf was ranked number 22 on The Sunday Times UK’s Top 100 Influencers List in September 2019.

ZONEofTECH

Tech guru with over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube who posts customer reviews and device unboxings. He is mainly remembered for his Apple device reportage and his “FINAL Leaks & Rumors” series.

“NEW Apple iPhone 6 – FINAL Leaks & Rumors,” one of his most popular videos, has received over 8 million views since it was posted in March 2014.

Even though he started his channel in 2011, he didn’t put up the first video, titled “Apple AirPort Express: UNBOXING,” until August 2012. Instead, he studied computer science and computer systems integration.