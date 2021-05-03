Regen Suppliers Announces Availability of the Bio Cryo, a Portable ULT Cryogenic Freezer

By |

Regen Suppliers announced the launch of the highly awaited Bio Cryo, the most cost effective portable ULT cryogenic freezer available that goes to -86 degrees.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Regen Suppliers announced the launch of the highly awaited Bio Cryo, the most cost effective portable cryogenic freezer available. The freezer, which is now available for purchase, weighs 46 pounds while being able to hold up to 1100 vaccine vials at -86 degrees Celsius.

Many clinics, doctors, research companies and vaccine suppliers need ultra-cold storage and transport options. Known as a ULT freezer (Ultra Low Temperature Freezer), the Bio CryoTM is easily mobile and actually plugs into a car adapter for power! Whether the need is to store vaccine vials, pharmaceuticals, tissue samples and biologics, the freezer is amazingly versatile.

One of the best options for the is its price point. At only $5495, the cryogenic freezer is thousands of dollars less than competitors. Continental domestic shipping is included along with a six month warranty. While there is a built in alarm with the freezer, an additional alarm may be purchased that is wi-fi compatible.

According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, “Most cryogenic freezers on the market today are bulky, loud, and put off way too much heat. Not to mention the suppliers are charging a large premium due to the pandemic. We decided to completely flip that narrative and offer the Bio CryoTM, which is super quiet, reliable, lightweight goes to -86 and is very cost effective!”

If a customer desires to purchase additional units at the same time, Regen Suppliers offers each subsequent ULT freezer at $4995. (Must be purchased at the same time).

To learn more about the Bio CryoTM ULT cryogenic freezer, simply visit https://biocryo.com or call Regen Suppliers at (888) 568-6909.

About Regen Suppliers: Regen Suppliers is the nation’s top supplier of regenerative products. This includes autologous kits for PRP and adipose stem cell procedures, centrifuges, blood draw kits, ultra low temperature cryogenic freezers, allograft umbilical cord stem cell tissue, microneedling devices, PDO thread lifts and IV wellness kits. Based out of Scottsdale, AZ, the company serves customers throughout the USA with dedicated customer service and first rate products.