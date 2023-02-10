5 Weird Things That Surprise Tourist About Technology in the UK

After living in the UK for a long time, a few peculiarities begin to look unusual. Enjoy this guide to learn about various UK technologies that foreign visitors might find odd.

Visitors may experience some culture shock due to these peculiar UK customs, so it’s best to be ready for it.

Waterproof Material

The next time it rains, and you have to put on your rain gear, remember that Scotland is to blame for the ground-breaking discovery. The waterproof raincoat was created in 1824 by Glasgow native Charles Macintosh, the name behind Mackintosh raincoats. Without going too technical with the chemistry, Macintosh discovered a way to use natural rubber to fuse two fabrics together, eliminating the trouble of wet days, through his work with a substance called naphtha.

ReTrack

ReTrack is a device that tracks how well your ride is going, making it much simpler to up your cycling game. ReTrack keeps track of all the turns you make while driving, providing a 3D animation of your route that you can use to analyze, save, and contrast with other drivers and competitors. In addition, ReTrack allows you to replay every ride on your computer, tablet, or smartphone from every perspective, bringing you a whole new world of analysis.

Network Locum

With businesses like Network Locum, which connects locum physicians with medical practices that require them, and eSchools and RefMe in the education sector, we are witnessing a growing digitization of the healthcare and education sectors. In the UK, Network Locum is the top online network for GP locum doctors, bringing together practices needing coverage and locums looking for work. Numerous offices and thousands of locum doctors utilize their websites and mobile apps to find work, set schedules, manage billing, and accomplish other things.

Insignia Technologies

Innovation is undoubtedly getting “smarter”—at least in a technological sense—as we rush through the current digital era. The Scottish start-up Insignia Technologies is bringing “smart” to the commonplace: labels. Due to considerable investigation into sensing technologies by the team behind the packaging, Insignia Technologies, which specializes in food packaging, has developed labels that indicate when a product is past its prime.

In the upcoming years, sensory technology is something you’ll probably hear a lot more about. Smart clothing may soon be a reality thanks to a UK business pushing the boundaries of textile technology. Intelligent, pressure-sensitive materials are made by Infi-Tex and can be printed on textiles. The business will introduce its InfiSole at this year’s Mobile World Congress, which can be used to collect generated data and is simple to integrate into footwear. The InfiSole might be a game-changer in several industries. People with diabetes could use it for exercise, step counting, and walking, while the entertainment industry could undergo significant transformations due to the possibility of wearing-based gaming.