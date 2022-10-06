5 Irish and British Technology Influencers to Follow

Source: https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/beauty-blogger-live-streaming-makeup-review-video-online_13463476.htm#query=influencers&position=2&from_view=search

Tech influencers are now the best brand asset, the cliché image of the computer geek often associated with them is long gone. The multimedia industry has found these experts to be perfect allies for their marketing development strategies. Whether launching a product, researching a new target market, or relaying information to existing consumers, these influencers are collaborators of choice. Irish and British tech influencers are having a moment. Here are the ones you should be following on social media for all things tech-related in Ireland and the UK:

James Whelton

James Whelton is a software engineer and CTO of Intercom, an email marketing platform. He’s also an entrepreneur and innovator who has spoken worldwide at conferences on microservices architecture and DevOps culture. Whelton’s latest project is his book “Making Sense of Microservices: How to Build Scalable Apps That Scale in Size, Speed & Complexity”. He was recognized in Forbes 30 under 30 in 2012.

John Collison

John Collison, the co-founder of Stripe and Y Combinator alum, is a tech influencer to follow. John is the CEO of Stripe, a company that provides tools for developers to accept online payments. Stripe was founded in 2010 by him and his brother Patrick Collison. Since its inception, the company has raised over $4 billion from investors such as Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. In addition to being an entrepreneur who has built one of today’s most successful companies – Stripe – John also serves as president at Y Combinator, an accelerator program for startups backed by top venture capital firms.

Eileen Burbidge

Eileen Burbidge is the chair of Tech City UK (the partially government-funded body that promotes Britain’s digital economy) and a prominent figure in British technology. She was one of the foremost people to invest in Airbnb. She is a venture capitalist with Passion Capital (which she founded) and was previously a founding partner at Balderton Capital. Before that, she worked at McKinsey & Company, where she was responsible for advising Japanese companies on their investment strategies and advising UK firms on their business development activities overseas.

Christy Morrissey

Christy Morrissey is a software engineer and entrepreneur who is the founder of the Irish technology blog the Silicon Republic. He also founded Silicon Republic Weekly, the first podcast dedicated to covering current events in Ireland’s tech scene. He’s been interviewed by major media outlets such as Forbes, The Guardian and The New York Times. This ensures that those following him will be kept up-to-date on all things Irish tech news.

John Graham-Cumming

John Graham-Cumming is a British computer scientist working in artificial intelligence since 2004. He’s co-founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation and was born in 1980 in Manchester, England. John studied at Cambridge University, where he graduated with a degree in computer science. He has worked as an entrepreneur on several projects, including his latest startup, RealVNC, which provides remote access software for Windows computers over the internet or local networks using encrypted VPN technology.

Why are they important?

They have a lot of followers on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook that help promote their work and how they interact with other people. These influencers also provide valuable insight into what it’s like working as an Irish-British developer from a technical perspective since many have worked in tech for years before making it big (or just starting).

Conclusion

The Irish and British tech community is one of the most vibrant in the world, so it is not hard to find people who share your passion for technology. By following some of these influencers, you’ll be able to keep up with what’s happening in Ireland and Britain and hear about exciting new developments from all over the world.