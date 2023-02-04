5 British Tech Influencers to Follow on TikTok

Influencer marketing is more popular than ever. Marketers and sales teams have completely embraced the marketing process. Why? It is a realistic way to increase consumer brand recognition and advocacy. But, of course, the tech industry hasn’t shied away from embracing the rise of TikTok marketing either.

Effs Boateng (@effspablo)

Effs Boateng is a front-end developer and a social media content creator that has taken the waves in Tik Tok through his tech videos. Many views demonstrate his video popularity, with more than 2 million views a month. Effs covers several tech topics, including NFT, Virtual Reality, and bitcoin. Besides, he also covers music, entertainment, and fashion, helping him command a large following. Effs’ interest in fundamental life questions adds the icing to the cake, making his channel enjoyable to follow.

Reme Nicole (@remenicole)

Reme Nicole is a Tik Tok sensation commanding a follower of 150,000 followers. She has posted 400 videos amassing 11 million likes. She is a 20-year-old who loves creating content related to technology, lifestyle, and culture. Her popularity has seen her attain 5 million impressions monthly. She has excelled in technology, TV, and app collaborations. Nicole’s videos are majorly targeted at students and teenagers.

Supersaf (@supersaf)

Safwan AhmedMia, known by his stage name, Supersaf, is a TikTok creator that regularly posts content about technology. Supersaf hails from Leicester, England, and his work takes the internet by storm daily. With more than 420,000 followers and more than 5.3 million likes, it is no surprise he is one of the leading TikTok influencers in technology. He covers several topics, including product reviews, product comparisons, innovative products, and tech trends. It is no doubt Supersaf. His big audience has enabled him to collaborate with big technology brands that wish to benefit from his deep audience reach.

CryptoDog (@cryptodog23)

@cryptodog23 is an account for crypto and NFT enthusiasts and has tailored its content to promote crypto companies. They cover several topics about investing in crypto, how to make profits, and the best time to buy and sell. CryptoDog has been hailed as having a passion for helping people succeed in crypto and consequently attracted the attention of crypto companies in promoting their products. The creator has a whopping 35.32% competition rate, a fall among the top category compared to similar creators.

Crypto With Leo (@cryptowithleo)

Crypto With Leo is a crypto sensation in the TikTok world. He offers general education about crypto, including opening accounts, buying the first digital coin, and investing. Crypto With Leo’s content has seen his account grow to more than 191,000 followers. Besides, Crypto Leo has an astounding completion rate of 20.12%, which fall in the top 46% of creators.

Crypto king (@cryptokingtips)

Cryptokingtips is a dedicated and passionate crypto content creator. The creator values determination, community building, accountability, accomplishment, and perceptiveness. Crypto king regularly posts tips about crypto and investing. Besides, she is interested in disruptive technologies and the crypto market.