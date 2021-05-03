Alexander Group to Deliver Operations Forum At a Pivotal Time

By |

Annual Operations Forum to be held virtually on June 8-9, 2021 for hundreds of guests across Revenue, Sales & Commercial Operations roles

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the annual Operations Forum to be held virtually on June 8-9, 2021. Through a year of accelerated change, unpredictability and digital ramp-up, Operations leaders have emerged as the “Champions of Strategic Change.”

Hundreds of guests across Revenue, Sales & Commercial Operations roles will explore how cross-industry leading companies are deploying new growth models this year, accelerating the return from their digital investments and in turn, making hybrid selling a reality for the 24×7 customer.

The powerful 2-day agenda spans the hottest topics on the minds of ops leaders today: the subscription economy, next chapter revenue operations, digital customer experience, scalability for growth, partner enablement, data and dashboards, and field/inside talent productivity.

Industry leaders from Ansell, HP, Andersen Corp, Boston Scientific, Cisco, Facebook, Honeywell, Reddit, Salesforce, Thermo Fisher, Wolters Kluwer, Moody’s Analytics, Warburg Pincus and more have joined a world-class roster.

“Revenue, Sales and Commercial Operations is a game-changer for growth, and the Operations Forum is a key event for these executives. Across industries, we’re seeing the role of revenue operations become more critical. It unifies the lens across marketing, sales and service functions while putting the right tools and processes in place to maximize customer lifetime value.” – Gary Tubridy, Senior Vice President, Alexander Group

Executives can request an invitation through Betty Corrado, Executive Director & Forum Lead – bcorrado@alexandergroup.com. Sponsor companies are encouraged to contact her for a prospectus.

View the full agenda and impressive speaker lineup here.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.