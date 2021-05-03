Four-N-One Delivery, Inc is Set to Launch the First Delivery App with Low-cost Investment Opportunities for Stakeholders

By |

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Four-N-One Delivery, Inc. announced the first round of their investment pool in April to attract stakeholders to invest in their first delivery app. Unlike any other app, Four-N-One Delivery does not focus on just food or grocery delivery they also provide service options. With the help of investors, the start-up cost for Four-N-One will assist with the building of traction and momentum around the app launch, including education for both online/offline consumers, and the efforts to bring industry focussed investors and B2C merchants.

Founded by business veteran, Amy L. Russell, Four-N-One is an on-demand app delivery service that allows the consumer to save time and energy by enhancing their shopping experience. Consumers have access to shop directly on the app with up to four of their favorite retailers, restaurants, and services and have all of their orders delivered to them at one time.

“The metro Atlanta area will serve as the pilot delivery radius for Four-N-One, with plans to expand nationwide,” says Russell. “I wanted to provide the city of Atlanta the opportunity of receiving a fast paced, reliable, and convenient delivery app unlike any other.” With the goal to raise $500,000 through consumer to company investments, Four-N-One Delivery provides various investor tiers, beginning at the low cost of $250 to assist brand new investors to get their foot into the market. “Investment in Four-N-One also helps build stronger communities by bolstering local business growth, and providing a robust workforce of trained drivers,” says Russell. The window to invest closes in the summer.

To learn more about Four-N-One Delivery, Inc. visit https://four-n-one.com/. Investors interested in making an investment with Four-N-One Delivery can visit https://four-n-one.com/invest-here or attend the live Investor Relations session on May 12, 2021 by registering here: https://conta.cc/3aIkzfw .

For press and partnership opportunities, please contact Jalecia Hollis at jalecia@theomg.biz.

