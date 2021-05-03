Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Completes Acquisition of Coolsculpting Elite Machines

By |

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — CoolSculpting Elite Machines Shows Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Prioritizes Patient Care.From the first day the doors opened, Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa has always placed the needs of the patient first. The acquisition of CoolSculpting Elite Machines is the latest example of this dedication. With access to a novel, non-surgical treatment for the removal of stubborn and unwanted fat deposits, patients will now have access to another treatment option from Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery to help them make their goals come true.

The medical field is changing quickly. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa understands this, which is why staying on top of the latest developments in the field is a priority. Particularly in the field of plastic surgery, there are new techniques coming out all the time. Whether this has to do with reconstruction procedures following a serious injury or cosmetic procedures that help people look their best, Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa works hard to stay on top of the research in the field. That way, every patient has access to the best treatment options the field has to offer.

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa has acquired CoolSculpting Elite Machines, which is just another way they are trying to advocate for the best interests of their patients. CoolSculpting Elite is the most recent FDA-approved treatment method to remove unwanted fat deposits without surgery. These machines have been specifically designed to remove fat deposits from nine separate areas in the body. These devices will selectively freeze fat cells, destroying them and targeted areas.

Therefore, patients will be able to sculpt and streamline their bodies as they seem fit. CoolSculpting Elite Machines have been designed to accommodate the natural curves of the human body. That way, everyone will remain as comfortable as possible as this treatment process unfolds. By relying on cryolipolysis, troublesome areas will be frozen painlessly, providing patients with access to reliable treatment methods they can combine with diet and exercise.

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa is proud to offer CoolSculpting procedures for the benefit of patients everywhere. There are countless people who have struggled to find success using diet and exercise alone. Now, there are novel treatment options available. The acquisition of CoolSculpting Elite Machines is just proof that Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery always places the needs of the patients first. With this new acquisition, everyone in the local area will have access to the best treatment options in the field.